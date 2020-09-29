Smith did not have a target or reception in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.

Smith played on 36 of the offense's 65 snaps, but only went out for a pass on 17 snaps. Kyle Rudolph played 48 snaps and had two receptions and three targets (including a three-yard touchdown). Smith also had a key blocking penalty, his third penalty this season. It was thought Smith could have a breakout season in his second year, but he's been a non-factor in the passing offense so far (just two receptions and five targets in three games) and there are no signs that will change.