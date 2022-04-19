Smith (knee) didn't run routes at Tuesday's offseason practice, but he expects to be a full participant in training camp this summer, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Smith is limited in his on-field work, three weeks after Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said the team would "be smart" about the tight end's spring workload. Smith missed the entire 2021 campaign with a meniscus injury, but it sounds like he's a big part of the plan for 2022 under a new coaching staff, especially after fellow tight end Tyler Conklin signed with the Jets earlier this offseason. O'Connell remained optimistic Tuesday, noting that Smith remains "right on schedule" in the rehab process, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.