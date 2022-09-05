Coach Kevin O'Connell reiterated Monday that he feels confident Smith (thumb) will be available for Sunday's season opener against the Packers, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Added context with regard to Smith's Week 1 status will arrive once the Vikings issue their first injury report of the season Wednesday. If the tight end is indeed able to suit up this weekend, he'll be in line to serve as the team's top pass catching option at his position, with Johnny Mundt and Ben Ellefson slated to see complementary snaps behind Smith.