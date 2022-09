Smith caught two of six targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Lions.

Smith took a step back after breaking out with five catches and a touchdown in Week 2. He also had another prominent drop after missing on a long potential touchdown pass that hit him in the hands in Week 2. Third receiver K.J. Osborn led the way with 73 yards and a touchdown against Detroit, and Smith's role will likely remain inconsistent moving forward in a Minnesota passing game with a lot of mouths to feed.