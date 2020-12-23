Smith reeled in three of four targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 33-27 loss to Chicago.

With Kyle Rudolph (foot) unavailable for the Week 15 divisional tilt, Smith posted his fifth start of the 2020 campaign while tying for third on the team in targets. Tyler Conklin turned out to be the more profitable tight end option against the Bears, however, producing three catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. The Alabama product has offered an inconsistent floor and a limited fantasy ceiling in his second pro campaign, with no more than five targets or 64 receiving yards in any game this season. Smith has also been held under 25 yards on six different occasions, scoring a touchdown in just one of those instances.