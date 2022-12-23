Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday that Smith (ankle) is progressing, but the tight end will remain on injured reserve for Saturday's game against the Giants, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He looks really good," O'Connell said of Smith, who has resumed working out off to the side with trainers during practice. "Hopefully we can get him back with us soon."

O'Connell remains optimistic that the tight end will play again this season, but until the Vikings designate him for return from injured reserve, Smith won't be eligible to practice with the team and will continue to rehab off to the side. If Smith is able to make it back for Week 17 or 18 games against the Packers and Bears, respectively, he would likely be in store for a limited role behind top tight end T.J. Hockenson, whom the Vikings acquired shortly after Smith suffered his high-ankle sprain Oct. 30.