Smith (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Smith appears truly questionable after logging limited practices throughout the week. He was held out of the 19-13 win over Chicago on Monday, when fellow tight end Kyle Rudolph responded with season highs for targets (five), catches (four) and yards (63). However, Rudolph's 78 percent snap share was about the same as usual, while Tyler Conklin got the big bump in playing time, with 63 percent easily his season high. None of the bunch is a strong bet to see more than three or four targets, regardless of Smith's status.