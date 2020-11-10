Smith hauled in two of four targets for 10 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 34-20 win against the Lions.

Smith caught scoring strikes in the first and third quarters, bringing his number of red-zone targets on the season to six through eight games. While he's closing in on his total from last season (10), he otherwise hasn't contributed much to box scores this season, posting a 13-159-2 line on 21 targets while working behind Kyle Rudolph (42 of 58 snaps on offense) and even fellow tight end Tyler Conklin (25) on Sunday (Smith earned 22). As a result, it's difficult to trust Smith on a weekly basis.