Smith hauled in two of four passes for 10 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 34-20 win against the Lions.

Smith had a pair of scoring strikes in the first and third quarters, bringing his number of red-zone targets on the season to six through eight games. While he's closing in on his number of those looks from last season (10), he otherwise hasn't contributed a ton to box scores this season -- 13-159-2 line on 21 targets -- working behind Kyle Rudolph (42 of 58 snaps on offense) and even fellow tight end Tyler Conklin (25) on Sunday (Smith earned 22). As a result, it's difficult to trust in Smith on a weekly basis.