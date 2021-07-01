Smith says dietary changes helped him get in better shape this offseason, Mark Inabinett of al.com reports.

The third-year pro made a strong impression on Vikings OC Klint Kubiak, who said Smith was in "phenomenal shape" when he showed up for the team's offseason program in May. Smith was only 20 years old when the Vikings made him a second-round pick in the 2019 draft, and he'll celebrate his 23rd birthday Aug. 9, one month before the start of the regular season. Given his age, draft status and Kyle Rudolph's offseason departure to New York, it's no wonder Smith is one of the popular breakout candidates at tight end this summer. Granted, he'll still be sharing an offense with RB Dalvin Cook and WRs Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, so even an every-down role won't necessarily lead to more than a handful of targets per game. Smith is anticipating a larger role, while Vikings coach Mike Zimmer believes backup tight end Tyler Conklin is the one who needs to step up. "Honestly, I don't think it's any bigger role for [Smith] whatsoever," Zimmer said. "I think it's a bigger role for Tyler Conklin."