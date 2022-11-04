Coach Kevin O'Connell expects Smith (ankle) to avoid surgery and gave a timeline estimate of four-to-eight weeks Friday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Vikings hope to get Smith back at some point in December or January, though his role won't be what it was if new teammate T.J. Hockenson stays healthy. The Vikings traded for Hockenson at the trade deadline after Smith injured his ankle in a Week 8 win over Arizona, with initial reports suggesting the latter would miss 8-to-10 weeks. O'Connell is apparently a bit more optimistic but still expects Smith to be out a while. The tight end was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.