The Vikings ruled Smith (back) out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Smith will be inactive for a third time this season and for the second week in a row after his back injury prevented him from practicing in any capacity Wednesday through Friday. With Smith out of the picture, Kyle Rudolph should be freed to run more routes at tight end after typically serving as more of a blocking specialist when both players dress. While Smith was sidelined Weeks 10 and 12, Rudolph recorded 11 receptions for 131 yards on 13 targets.