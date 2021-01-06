Smith caught two of three targets for 30 yards during Week 17's 37-35 win over the Lions.

Smith wraps up his second season with 30 catches (43 targets) for 365 yards and five touchdowns through 13 games. It's worth noting that the 22-year-old dealt with lingering groin and back issues during much of the 2020 season, missing three games entirely while having his snap count limited in three other contests. Considering that context, and the difficulty tight ends often face to develop early in their careers, Smith's relatively strong showing could result in his becoming a popular third-year breakout candidate for 2021. Of course, the fact that Kyle Rudolph remains under contract with Minnesota would seem to dampen Smith's possible upside.