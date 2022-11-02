Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Smith may need surgery on the high-ankle sprain he sustained this past Sunday against the Cardinals, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Smith is getting a second opinion to determine whether a procedure is necessary, but despite initial reports that his recovery timetable will be 8-to-10 weeks, O'Connell told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that he doesn't have precise time frame for the tight end. Ultimately, Smith is in danger of missing most of the rest of the regular season, which likely spurred the Vikings to acquire T.J. Hockenson from the Lions on Tuesday. As long as Smith is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be the main tight ends in Minnesota.