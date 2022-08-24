Smith (thumb) took part in individual drills Tuesday with a wrap on his thumb and was on the field for some full-team snaps, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Smith hasn't caught any passes, but he is expected to soon. Smith, who missed the entire 2021 season after having surgery to repair a meniscus issue in his right knee, had opened training camp in line to participate fully, but had thumb surgery on Aug. 2. Coach Kevin O'Connell said last week that Smith is on track to be ready for the start of the regular season and his return to the practice field is a good sign.