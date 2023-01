Smith gathered in all three targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 29-13 win over Chicago.

It was Smith's first game since suffering a high-ankle sprain in an Oct. 30 win over the Cardinals. He'll work as the second tight end behind T.J. Hockenson, but Sunday's game showed he could have a role in the playoffs. He started at tight end with T.J. Hockenson when the Vikings opened in a two-tight end sets. He won't get many targets, but he may get significant snaps.