The Vikings plan to activate Smith (ankle) from injured reserve before Sunday's game against Chicago, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Smith will return as the team's No. 2 tight end, behind trade addition T.J. Hockenson, with the talented duo potentially inspiring coach Kevin O'Connell to use more two-TE sets and fewer looks with three wide receivers or FB C.J. Ham. However it plays out, Smith was designated to return from IR last week and apparently will make it back for the final game of the regular season as a tune-up for the playoffs.