Coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's 34-26 win versus the Cardinals and will undergo an MRI, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

For the third game in a row, Smith hauled in exactly four passes en route to 28 yards, placing him fourth on the Vikings in terms of yardage Week 8. Having said that, he emerged from the contest with a health concern, with the upcoming evaluation potentially providing some clarity as to the extent of the injury.