Smith (thumb) is closing in on a return to practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Coach Kevin O'Connell commented on Smith's recovery from thumb surgery after Saturday's preseason loss to the 49ers, saying the tight end "will be back on the grass" in the near future. Whether that means merely working with the Vikings' training staff on a side field or actually mixing into individual drills remains to be seen, but when he does get on the field, it'll be a sign of progress as he aims to be available Week 1 against the Packers.