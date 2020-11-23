Smith had two receptions for 23 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to Dallas.

Smith returned after missing a game due to a groin injury. Smith played on 33 of the offense's 65 snaps. Meanwhile, Kyle Rudolph had three receptions and played on 45 snaps. Both tight ends get only a minor portion of the targets with Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson commanding almost all the activity in the passing game. However, the passing attack may need to diversify the targets if Thielen misses time this week after landing on the COVID-19 list.