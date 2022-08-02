The Vikings are hopeful that Smith -- who underwent thumb surgery Tuesday -- will be ready in time to play in Week 1, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports. "We still feel very strongly about our process to get him back," coach Kevin O'Connell noted of the team's top tight end, "and hopefully have him -- barring any setbacks -- available for that opener."

Smith, who missed the entire 2021 season after having surgery to repair a meniscus issue in his right knee, had opened training camp in line to participate fully, but now the 2019 second-rounder seems destined to miss most or all of camp and the preseason. In his absence, Ben Ellefson, Johnny Mundt, Zach Davidson, Nick Muse and Shaun Beyer are available to handle Minnesota's tight end reps.