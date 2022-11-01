Smith is expected to miss multiple weeks after he was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain following his early exit from Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Vikings made it apparent Tuesday that they anticipated Smith would miss time, as the team acquired another established starting tight end in T.J. Hockenson from the divisional rival Lions. Hockenson should immediately step in as the Vikings' new No. 1 tight end beginning with this Sunday's game in Washington, and his superior production through his first three-plus seasons in the NFL suggests he'll retain a spot atop the depth chart whenever Smith returns. Before suffering the ankle injury, Smith had been a serviceable secondary target in the Vikings' passing game, having turned in a 22-168-2 receiving line through the first seven games of the season. However, his injury and the addition of Hockenson means that Smith is a drop candidate in nearly every redraft league.