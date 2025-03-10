The Vikings are in line to ink Rodgers to a two-year, $15 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rodgers suited up for 15 regular-season games with the Eagles in 2024 while working at the team's top reserve cornerback. He tallied 26 tackles (17 solo) and four pass defenses in those contests, while also notching six tackles (five solo) and three passes defended in four playoff appearances. He brings to Minnesota an ability to shore up cornerback depth while also contributing in the return game.