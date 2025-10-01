default-cbs-image
Rodgers blocked a field-goal try and recorded two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Rodgers made a key special-teams play in the second quarter when he blocked a 30-yard field-goal try by Chris Boswell. Through four weeks, Rodgers has totaled 14 tackles, two defensed passes (including an interception) and two forced fumbles while scoring two TDs.

