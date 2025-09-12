Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers: Cleared to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodgers (elbow) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday night's game against Atlanta.
Rodgers popped up on the injury report as limited Thursday, but he's fine for Sunday night's date with Drake London and Darnell Mooney. Rodgers started at cornerback in Week 1 and played all 67 defensive snaps against the Bears.
