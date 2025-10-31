Rodgers (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Lions.

Rodgers popped up on Wednesday's injury report due to a shoulder injury, but he was able to shed an injury tag for Week 9 after logging a full practice Friday. The 2020 sixth-rounder is the only defensive player in the NFL this season who has scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery and an interception, and his 26 tackles through seven regular-season games matches his total across 15 contests with the Eagles in 2024.