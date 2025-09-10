default-cbs-image
Rodgers had five total tackles and a tackle for a loss in Monday's win at Chicago.

Rodgers started at cornerback opposite Bryon Murphy and played on all of the defense's 67 snaps. It was his first game for Minnesota after playing 15 regular-season games with the Eagles in 2024 while working at the team's top reserve cornerback.

