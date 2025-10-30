Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers: Lands on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodgers (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Rodgers turned in a solid effort in Thursday's loss to the Chargers, though he likely suffered the injury in the contest. He is a key part of the Minnesota secondary, so his status for the rest of the week will be worth monitoring ahead of a Week 9 showdown against Detroit.
More News
-
Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers: Posts five stops in loss Thursday•
-
Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers: Blocks kick in Week 4 loss•
-
Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers: Two TDs in record performance•
-
Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers: Pops up as limited Thursday•
-
Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers: Five tackles in Vikings debut•