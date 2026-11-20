Rodgers (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers in Mexico City.

Rodgers popped up on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to a quad injury. His practice reps were also limited in Friday's session, and his status for Sunday's contest may not be officially known until the Vikings announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Rookie fifth-rounder Charles Demmings and Zemaiah Vaughn would likely be the top candidates to start opposite James Pierre if Rodgers is not cleared to play against San Francisco.