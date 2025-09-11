Rodgers (elbow) was limited in Thursday's practice.

Rodgers wasn't listed on the Vikings' injury report Wednesday. Mid-week additions to the injury report are rarely a good sign, but perhaps Rodgers will be able to get in a full session Friday. Rodgers started at cornerback in Week 1 and played all 67 defensive snaps against the Bears. With Jeff Okudah (concussion) also dealing with an injury, the Vikings' cornerback depth would be tested against Atlanta if neither can play Sunday night.