Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers: Posts five stops in loss Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodgers recorded five tackles (all solo) in a Week 8 loss to the Chargers on Thursday.
Rodgers nearly had a much bigger performance, but what initially appeared to be a first-quarter pick-six was deemed incomplete upon review. Rodgers did, however, manage to tie his season-high mark in tackles.
More News
-
Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers: Blocks kick in Week 4 loss•
-
Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers: Two TDs in record performance•
-
Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers: Pops up as limited Thursday•
-
Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers: Five tackles in Vikings debut•
-
Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers: Agrees to terms with Minnesota•