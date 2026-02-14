Vikings' Isaiah Rodgers: Productive first year of contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodgers had 66 tackles (47 solo), including two forced fumbles, and four passes defensed for one interception that resulted in a touchdown over 17 regular-season games with the Vikings in 2025.
Rodgers started at outside cornerback in every game of the Vikings' 2025 campaign, showing consistency in the first year of his two-year, $15 million contract with the team. The highlight of the 28-year-old's season was making history with the highest Pro Football Focus grade since 2006, earned by logging a pick-six and two forced fumbles in the Week 3 victory over the Bengals. Rodgers will likely remain a starting cornerback for the Vikings going into the 2026 season.
