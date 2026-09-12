The Vikings converted Rodgers' $1.5 million in playtime incentives to a signing bonus, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers' contract conversion rewards the cornerback's proven value as a starter throughout the 2025 season. The 28-year-old ended 2025 with 66 tackles (47 solo), including two forced fumbles, and four passes defensed for one pick-six over 17 regular-season games. Another facet of the revised contract is that it creates additional cap space for the Vikings to make moves with during the 2026 season.

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