Rodgers returned an interception for a touchdown, returned a fumble for a touchdown, had three total tackles, two passes defensed and forced two fumbles in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Rodgers had one of the greatest individual defensive player games in history as he was the first Vikings defensive player to score two touchdowns in a game. He also earned a perfect 99.9 Pro Football Focus grade, the highest for any player since 2006. While the touchdown returns may have been fluky, his stellar play in coverage and forcing fumbles is a trend that should continue.