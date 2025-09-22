Rodgers had three total tackles, two passes defensed, including a pick-six, and forced two fumbles, including one he returned for a touchdown, in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Rodgers had one of the greatest individual defensive-player games in team history, as he was the first Vikings defensive player to score two touchdowns in a game. He also earned a perfect 99.9 Pro Football Focus grade, the highest for any player since 2006. While the touchdown returns may have been fluky, his stellar play in coverage and forcing fumbles is a trend that should continue.