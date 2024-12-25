Pace (hamstring) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Pace has missed the Vikings' last four games while on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he suffered against Chicago in Week 12. He was designated to return from IR on Tuesday, and while Wednesday's session was a walkthrough rather than a practice, Pace's full participation indicates that he is progressing well through his recovery. If he's able to fully participate in practice over the next two days, Pace could be activated off IR ahead of Sunday's NFC North clash against the Packers.