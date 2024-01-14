Pace logged 102 tackles (63 solo), 2.5 sacks, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble and recovery during his rookie campaign.

Pace made the Vikings' 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati and was ultimately able to win a spot as one of the team's two starting inside linebackers, as he earned a larger role as the season progressed. The 23-year-old is under contract for two more seasons and should be back in 2024 working to build on his successful rookie campaign.