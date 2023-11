Pace had nine total tackles, a sack and a tackle for a loss in Monday's loss to Chicago.

Pace played on all 68 defensive snaps, as he's taken over as the top linebacker with Jordan Hicks on injured reserve with a shin injury. It was Pace's first full sack of the season, as he hasn't been used as much on blitz packages. He has 1.5 sacks and is averaging 4.6 total tackles per game (but 9.0 total tackles per game the last two weeks in his new role).