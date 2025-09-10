Vikings' Ivan Pace: Notches five stops Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pace posted five tackles (two solo) in Monday's 27-24 win against Chicago.
Pace finished tied for second on Minnesota with the five stops. The veteran linebacker logged 47 of his team's 67 defensive snaps and will look to stay healthy this year after missing six regular-season contests due to injury in 2024.
