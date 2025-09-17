default-cbs-image
Pace recorded nine tackles (seven solo) in the Vikings' loss to the Falcons on Sunday night.

Pace's nine tackles tied for the team lead, as he played 89 percent of the Vikings' defensive snaps in the defeat. Through two contests, Pace has logged 14 tackles (nine solo), including one tackle for loss, on 80 percent of the defensive snaps.

