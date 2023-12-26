Pace had four total tackles in Sunday's loss to Detroit. He moved to a reserve role and played on 30 of the defense's 79 snaps with the return of Jordan Hicks from a shin injury.

Pace had taken over the starting interior linebacker role with Hicks out the previous four games and excelled. He averaged ten total tackles per game with two sacks and an interception during that span. However, he was back to a more limited role Sunday. Pace did miss practice time during the week due to a shoulder injury, so that may have also limited his playing time.