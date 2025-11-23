McCarthy completed 12 of 19 passes for 87 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding two rushes for 10 yards in the Vikings' 23-6 loss to the Packers on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

The second-year signal-caller's nightmarish stretch of play continued, and McCarthy has now thrown for 150 yards or fewer in three of his last four games. McCarthy also failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time in four games since returning from injury, and of greater concern, he tossed a pair of interceptions for the third consecutive contest. With Carson Wentz (shoulder) on injured reserve and the Vikings needing to see whether McCarthy can work his way through the most adversity-filled period of his nascent career, head coach Kevin O'Connell seemingly has no real option except to continue sticking with the embattled 2024 first-round pick for a Week 13 road matchup against the fearsome Seahawks defense.