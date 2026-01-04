Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Aggravates right hand injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarthy exited Sunday's game versus the Packers due to a right hand injury.
McCarthy appeared to aggravate his previously injured right hand early in the third quarter of Week 18 action. At the time of his departure, he had completed 14 of 23 passes for 182 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions and took his two carries for seven yards. Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer took over for McCarthy.
More News
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Named as Week 18 starter•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Limited Wednesday, is 'day-to-day'•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Returning to practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Week 18 status TBD•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Ruled out for Week 17•