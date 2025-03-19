The Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls on McCarthy (knee) and aren't pursuing Aaron Rodgers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
It sounds like Minnesota will sign a veteran quarterback after losing Sam Darnold and Nick Mullen last week, but it won't be someone that represents a serious threat to take the starting job, unless maybe McCarthy has a disastrous spring/summer. The 10th overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft appeared ready to give Sam Darnold a serious run for his money last summer, throwing for 188 yards and two TDs in his preseason debut, only to be diagnosed with a torn meniscus a few days later. McCarthy had season-ending surgery in mid-August and didn't resume on-field work until the winter, but he should be back to full strength well before training camp. It isn't yet clear if he'll have any limitations during spring practices.
