McCarthy completed 16 of 23 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Commanders. He added 19 rushing yards on six carries.

The three TDs were a career high for McCarthy, although it was just his seventh career NFL game thanks to an injury-plagued start to his career. All three scores went to tight ends, two to Josh Oliver and one to T.J. Hockenson, as Justin Jefferson continues to be neutralized in the Vikings' offense. McCarthy was the 10th overall pick in the 2024 Draft and hasn't really had much of a chance to demonstrate his upside yet, but a string finish to the current campaign would brighten Minnesota's outlook for 2026 considerably. McCarthy will take aim at another vulnerable defense in a Week 15 trip to Dallas.