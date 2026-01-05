McCarthy completed 14 of 23 pass attempts for 182 yards and added seven yards on two carries before exiting Sunday's 16-3 win over the Packers in the third quarter after aggravating a right hand injury.

McCarthy began the game on a high note with three completions to Justin Jefferson for 39 yards on the opening drive, which culminated in a Will Reichard field goal. He then led three straight fruitless possessions that ended in punts before catching fire at the end of the first half, when he presided over a productive two-minute drill that ended with a C.J. Ham one-yard touchdown plunge with 23 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Unfortunately for McCarthy, his 10th career start came to an early end, as he attempted just one pass in the second half before he informed head coach Kevin O'Connell that the small hairline fracture in his throwing hand was presenting issues with gripping the football. Max Brosmer stepped in under center to finish out the game, bringing an end to what was ultimately an uneven season for McCarthy. After having his entire 2024 rookie season wiped out by a meniscus tear in his right knee, McCarthy avoided any setbacks with the knee in 2025 but nonetheless missed five games due to a right high-ankle sprain, one due to a concussion and another due to the aforementioned fractured hand. When available, McCarthy showed strong scrambling ability (37-181-4 rushing line), but he was much more raw as a passer. On the season, McCarthy completed just 57.6 percent of his throws for 6.7 yards per attempt and an 11:12 TD:INT, and he also took 27 sacks on 270 dropbacks (10 percent sack rate) while fumbling six times (losing two). The 22-year-old will tentatively head into 2026 atop Minnesota's depth chart, but Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Vikings are expected to explore more established options at quarterback via trade or free agency this offseason that will potentially result in McCarthy having to compete for the starting job in training camp.