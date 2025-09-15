Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that McCarthy has a sprained ankle, and it's unclear if he'll be available Sunday against the Bengals, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

McCarthy had a rough Week 2 after an encouraging Week 1, completing 11 of 21 passes for 158 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, turning five carries into 25 yards and losing one of his three fumbles during Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Falcons. If McCarthy ends up missing Week 3, veteran Carson Wentz is in line to step in and lead the Vikings offense.