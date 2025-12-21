Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Hurts hand Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarthy won't return to Sunday's game against the Giants after sustaining a hand injury.
McCarthy, who finishes the contest with 108 passing yards and a pick to go along with two carries for 20 yards and a TD, will thus target a potential return to action Thursday against the Lions. In his absence Sunday, Max Brosmer will take over at QB for the Vikings.
