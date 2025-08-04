Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that McCarthy is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

McCarthy's workload in Minnesota's exhibition opener is to be determined. Beyond that, the Vikings "will more than likely" focus on a joint practice with the Patriots next Wednesday, Aug. 13 and then hold out McCarthy in the ensuing preseason contest with New England on Saturday, Aug. 16, as O'Connell told Goessling. How McCarthy looks after that point will determine whether or not he sees game action Friday, Aug. 22 at Tennessee.