The Vikings selected McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 10th overall.

The Vikings moved up from the 11th spot to nab McCarthy, who was almost universally expected to go before fellow quarterback Michael Penix (eighth overall, Atlanta). From that frame this could arguably be a good value for the Vikings. What's less clear is whether McCarthy is immediately prepared to take the starting Minnesota quarterback role from free agent pickup Sam Darnold. McCarthy (6-foot-3, 216 pounds) was extremely successful but largely untested at Michigan, where he averaged only 22.6 pass attempts per game over the last two years. The good news is that McCarthy raked with his otherwise limited pass volume, finishing his Michigan career completing 67.6 percent of his passes at 8.7 yards per pass, with 49 touchdowns versus 11 interceptions. If McCarthy can immediately earn the starting role in Minnesota then it would bode well for his long-term future, and it would also make him an immediate fantasy consideration if only for his enviable group of pass catchers (Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson).